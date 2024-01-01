Malala asks PM to spend 4% of GDP on education

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to increase expenditure on education up to 4% of the national GDP.

In a letter written to the premier by Malala Fund, Malala said Pakistan was spending less than 2% of its GDP on education and she wanted it to reach and surpass 4% of the GDP. Acknowledging a significant progress in education of girls in the last decade, she said the government of Pakistan should pay special attention to the girls’ education. The Malala Foundation had given Pakistan $15 million for promotion of education in the country, she said.

“Our work with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has allowed us to reach more than 4,500 high schools, engaging directly with nearly 500,000 girls through our STEAM partnership. We also support civil society and education experts in their efforts to improve teaching practices, digital education, and girls’ leadership development,” she said.

The new government should focus more on girls’ education in its first 100 days’ priorities, she added. “As you develop your first 100-day plan, I look forward to working with your government to elevate girls’ education as a priority. I assure you that my team in Pakistan and our grantees are working diligently with your federal and provincial governments, as well as other development partners, to advance our shared goals as rapidly and effectively as possible,” she wrote. Malala also congratulated Shehbaz on his appointment as the PM and wished him all the best.