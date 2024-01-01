ASI shot dead in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants shot an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) dead in Peshawar as he was returning home from a mosque after offering prayers late Monday night.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sheikh Muhammadi area in the limits of Badaber Police Station. A police official said that ASI Maroof Shah was seriously wounded in the attack. The cop was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he informed. On the other hand, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has confirmed the martyrdom of the police officer in the attack. Police were conducting a search operation in the area till last reports came in. In this connection, on the instructions of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister Secretariat issued a notification to all deputy commissioners and deputy police officers on Tuesday.