Malaysia says no to hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) : Malaysia on Friday decided against hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of the cost, the government said, in a fresh blow to an event seen as outdated by some.

The decision, made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, follows the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria last year.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports today announced the government’s decision not to accept an offer from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” minister Hannah Yeoh said in a statement.

The CGF is scrambling to find a host after Victoria withdrew last July because of soaring costs. The CGF offered Malaysia and other potential hosts 100 million pounds ($125 mn) to replace Victoria.

But the Malaysian government said the offer was “not expected to be able to cover the entire cost of organising a large-scale sports event”, Yeoh said.

“The government wants to focus on the development of sports as well as the welfare and well-being of the people.”

Victoria’s sudden move, and the lack of an obvious alternative, triggered debate about the future of the Games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham in 2022.

The CGF has suggested that Malaysia was not the only country it had approached to host the Games. Singapore recently said it was “assessing the feasibility” of the CGF’s proposal.