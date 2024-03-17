SC voids SJC’s decision to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddqiui

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the decision to dismiss former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

A five-member larger bench consisting of Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa wrote the 23-page decision.

In the decision, the Supreme Court declared that recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council to remove Justice Shaukat Siddiqui was illegal.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, said the appeals against the dismissal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui were allowed and Siddiqui should be given all the privileges of a retired judge.

It has been said in the decision that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui could not be reinstated. Due to delayed decision, Justice Siddiqui attained the age of 62 years, so he should be considered a retired judge.

It should be noted that on January 23, the Supreme Court had reserved the decision against the dismissal of former Islamabad High Court Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remarked.” One has to be careful. The constitutional balance between institutions should not be disturbed.”

It may be recalled that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from the judicial office on the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209 of the Constitution for misbehavior as a judge for a speech at the District Bar Association Rawalpindi on 21st July 2018.