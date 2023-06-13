Manchester City’s Treble ‘written in the stars’ says Pep Guardiola after Champions League win

Istanbul (BBC): Manchester City’s Champions League success was “written in the stars”, said manager Pep Guardiola after his side sealed the Treble in Istanbul.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win a first Champions League title, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup trophies they had already clinched this season. “I’m tired, calm and satisfied. It’s so difficult to win,” said Guardiola, who also won the Treble with Barcelona. “It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.” Midfielder Rodri’s 68th-minute strike – just his second Champions League goal in 48 appearances – was enough to see off Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

“It’s emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don’t know how many years,” Rodri told BT Sport.

“They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

“We gave everything. Finals are like this. You can’t expect to play as well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals. It’s a dream. This moment will never happen again.”

Manchester City were appearing in their second Champions League final in three seasons, having lost to Chelsea in 2021.

They become just the second English men’s team to win the Treble, following in the footsteps of city rivals Manchester United who achieved the feat in 1999. Guardiola won the European Cup as a player for Barcelona in 1992 but said he did not realise what he had achieved until the day afterwards – and it will be a similar feeling after City’s success.

“Our chairman said ‘oh London is where next season’s final of the Champions League is’ and I won’t tell you my answer to him,” said Guardiola.

“Now is time to celebrate. I am looking forward to Monday afternoon in Manchester on our coach and three trophies [as part of a victory parade].”

Guardiola joins United legend Sir Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the Treble with an English side. “It is an honour for me to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson. I got a message from him this morning and it is an honour,” added Guardiola.

“People say I have to win trebles every season. I am a good manager, but no. I like this competition for the fact we won it, it is part of history and players will be remembered for the rest of their lives. “But now give credit for the five Premier Leagues won in six years. It is important now that people don’t forget what we have done. Maybe they can create a museum so the fans can look at the trophies.”

City are still waiting for the result of the 115 Premier League financial charges against the club. They have denied financial wrongdoing and Guardiola said last month he wants the charges dealt with “as soon as possible”.