MarchaDeLaMayoria against President Petro of Columbia

F.P. Report

COLOMBIA : The #MarchaDeLaMayoria is an alliance of multiple organizations and regional leaders who disagree with the management and government of President Petro.

For this reason, those of us who support the Marcha de la Mayoría defend democracy and freedom,

the separation of powers, freedom of the press, and the rule of law.

This is a march of principles, and that’s why we demand to know the truth about the scandals that the president, his family, and his inner circle are currently involved in.

We support the institutions in doing their job and defending the rule of law. We are grateful to all the leaders and activists for their cooperation, as this is the result of a broad and inclusive process driven by love for Colombia.

We request the following:

● The healthcare reform be archived, to prevent the destruction of the Colombian healthcare

system, and to develop a strategy to improve it.

● A reassessment of the pension reform, so that those who do not have the possibility of a

stable old age receive a dignified pension without affecting the 18 million savers.

● The labor reform be archived, so that a new initiative can be agreed upon that generates

employment, reduces informality, and increases national productivity.

● The continuous increase in gasoline prices be stopped, as it negatively affects food and

transportation inflation, primarily harming people with lower incomes.

●The legalization of drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and chemical drugs be rejected; we have a

health problem that must be addressed at its root by combating drug trafficking.

● The public and armed forces be respected and valued, and allowed to combat drug trafficking

and the criminality that currently endangers Colombians, especially in remote areas.

● The independence of powers not be interfered with, and that oversight bodies have total

autonomy to carry out investigations into corruption cases that have tarnished the current

government.

● The system of checks and balances be maintained, to ensure transparency in the actions of

all branches of government, including the legislative and judicial branches.

● Total peace should not be achieved through extortionate financing by narcoterrorist

structures and, least of all, endorsed by countries where democracy does not exist.

● No persecution of opposition members and guarantee their security.

● Freedom of the press should be ensured, journalists should not be persecuted, and media

outlets should not be threatened.

● No department should be divided, and the departments should remain intact.

● The Commission of Accusations of the House of Representatives should act transparently

and publicly before the country, ensuring that the investigators of the complaints filed against

the president have no conflicts of interest.

● The National Electoral Council should thoroughly investigate the allegations of illegal

financing of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign and carry out respective investigations

into the complaints filed against the election of congress members from the Pacto Histórico.