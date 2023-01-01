TFP on iOS
TFP on Android
Twitter
Facebook
Home
Top Stories
Global
Business
E-Paper
Editorial
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Article
More
Entertainment
Arts and Literature
Sports
Technology
News In Pictures
Health
Travel
Kids Corner
Food
Environment
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Home
Top Stories
Global
Business
E-Paper
Editorial
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Article
More
Entertainment
Arts and Literature
Sports
Technology
News In Pictures
Health
Travel
Kids Corner
Food
Environment
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
“Today’s Cartoon”
2 hours ago
by
The Frontier Post
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
ISLAMABAD: As a token of appreciation and to thank the people and government of Azerbaijan for hosting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation last week, the PM is holding the hand of Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov during a ceremony.
You may also like
News In Pictures
ISLAMABAD: Woman displaying traditional stuff on her...
News In Pictures
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
News In Pictures
“Today’s Cartoon”
News In Pictures
FAISALABAD: A vendor displaying seasonal fruit...
News In Pictures
“Today’s Cartoon”
News In Pictures
“Today’s Cartoon”