Maryam Nafees refuses to work with Khalilur Rehman Qamar

(Web Desk) : Renowned Pakistani actor Maryam Nafees Jabbar has firmly stated her refusal to work on a drama written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Speaking on a private TV show segment, she explained that her decision is not based on Qamar’s dramas themselves but on his personal views and certain statements he has made.

Nafees clarified that her stance is about principles, not personal issues, emphasising her respect for Qamar as an individual.

She stressed that she does not view him negatively but has reservations about some of his perspectives, particularly regarding women’s rights.

Nafees’ decision reflects her commitment to aligning with projects and individuals whose values resonate with her own beliefs.