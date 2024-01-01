Maryam Nawaz sworn in as first woman CM of Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz took the oath as newly elected chief minister of Punjab province on Monday.

The investiture of the first woman chief minister took place at the Governor’s House where Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath.

The Sharif scion was elected the chief executive during the inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly by securing 220 votes earlier in the day.

Her rival candidate Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan did not clinch a single vote after his party, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which includes PTI-backed independent candidates, boycotted the proceedings, staging a walkout.

Maryam is the fourth member of the Sharif family to get elected as the chief minister.

The PML-N senior vice president had claimed victory on two Lahore seats, NA-119 and PP-159, in the Feb 8 general elections. She vacated her National Assembly seat to become the chief minister of Punjab.