Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: India’s legendary ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday, after a prolonged illness.

As reported by Indian news agencies, veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, due to a prolonged illness, confirmed his family in a statement. The ghazal maestro was 72.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, his daughter Nayab shared the statement from the Udhas family. It read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”

Soon after she shared the sad news, the film and music fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

According to the details, the ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ singer died this morning at the Breach Candy hospital, with his family by his side. The last rites of the veteran will be held on Tuesday.

Throughout his career spanning more than four decades and several iconic hits, Udhas had been the recipient of prestigious accolades, including Padma Shri, Kalakar Award, K L Saigal Award for Best Ghazal Singer of the Year and Achievement Award for popularizing ghazals across the globe.

Udhas is survived by his wife Farida, their daughters Nayaab and Reva, and his brothers Nirmal and Manhar.