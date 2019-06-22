Maryam Nawaz trying to capitalize on Nawaz health: Shahbaz Gill

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s press conference on Saturday to be nothing but a fairy tale and an attempt to capitalize on Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Reacting to Maryam Nawaz’s press conference Shahbaz Gill clarified that Nawaz Sharif went to jail on corruption charges according to the court rulings. We offered Nawaz Sharif to choose any hospital in Pakistan for his treatment.

‘Why did it take you so many months to make such false revelations?,’ he added.

Lashing out Gill cited that why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) did not make one such hospital worth their own treatment?

‘Once again you want an NRO to go abroad.’

Shahbaz stated that there is a cardio center in jail with three cardiologists present on duty every day, working for 8 hours with all the facilities just to take care of Nawaz Sharif. These facilities are made available by the government to avoid such black mail.