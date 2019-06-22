Pakistan gives special importance to its relations with Qatar: FM

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this afternoon. He was accompanied by a Qatari delegation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received his Qatari counterpart. They held one on one meeting in which they discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan gives special importance to its relations with Qatar. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Qatar in January this year during which measures to further strengthen bilateral relations came under discussion.

He said Pakistanis living in Qatar are playing the role of bridge between the two countries. Trade volume between the two countries has crossed 2.5 billion mark.