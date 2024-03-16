Masood Khan lauds APPNA’s philanthropic, charitable works

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : “I extend my warmest congratulations to you on assuming the role of President of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA).”

“Your election to this prestigious position is a recognition of your professional accomplishments over the years and I am confident that under your leadership APPNA will continue to thrive and excel,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks felicitating Dr. Asif Mohiuddin, the new President of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America, the largest diaspora organization of Pakistanis abroad.

Commending the organization, Masood Khan observed that APPNA’s commitments to serving the Pakistani-American community, providing healthcare support to Pakistan, philanthropic and charitable initiatives across the globe, and fostering unity among healthcare professionals were truly commendable.

“We look forward to the positive impact you will undoubtedly make during your tenure as President,” he added.

“Your passion for excellence and your unwavering dedication to the mission of APPNA inspires growing Pakistani-American community. As you embark on this new role, you will have our fullest cooperation,” he said.

Masood Khan also paid a glowing tribute to the outgoing president Dr. Arshad Rehan for his valuable contributions to the organization.

Dr. Mohiuddin is a gastroenterologist in Orlando, Florida and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area. He received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan in 1989.

The Ambassador wished success to the new president in his leadership role.