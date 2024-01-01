Matthew adamant on terming Maryam as CM a milestone

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller termed Maryam Nawaz becoming first female Chief Minister of Punjab as a “milestone” in Pakistan.



The Frontier Post reminded Matthew Miller that Pakistan has had a female Prime Minister in the past, late Benazir Bhutto and asked whether State Department was aware that Maryam Nawaz was caught cheating the Supreme Court of Pakistan by presenting a document which was written in “Calibri” font but when that agreement was signed the Calibri font was not introduced in the market. Matthew Miller replied by saying that it was an internal matter of Pakistan and that “we” consider her appointment as milestone.

While replying to another question by The Frontier Post, whether the US will endorse the demands of UN Special Envoy on human rights in Afghanistan who urged countries to lodge a case against the Taliban regime in International Court of Justice (ICJ) for denying girls the right to education. Matthew Miller replied by saying that the U.S. has said it several times in the past that the treatment of women and girls inside Afghanistan is deplorable.