ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in May 9 case

Hassan Naqvi

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with the May 9 events, during which military installations were targeted.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif issued the warrants, emphasizing the gravity of the case: “Considering the severity of the allegations and the implications of the May 9 events, we cannot overlook the necessity of bringing all relevant individuals to account.”

The warrants were issued based on a case registered at City Police Station, underscoring the legal foundation of the court’s decision.

In response to the development, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s legal team expressed their readiness to cooperate with the authorities. Counsel for Gandapur, Arshad Ahmed, stated: “We respect the court’s decision and are prepared to assist in any way necessary to ensure a fair and just resolution to this matter.”

The ATC judge further ordered law enforcement to present the newly-elected chief minister before the court on April 2, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court directed the federal government to furnish details of cases against Ali Amin Gandapur, shedding light on the broader legal context surrounding the chief minister’s situation.

A division bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Alhmed heard Gandapur’s petition seeking information on cases lodged against him. Expressing concern, Justice Shakeel Ahmed queried the unresolved nature of the issue, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the legal process.

“This problem has not yet been resolved?” Justice Shakeel Ahmed questioned, reflecting the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring due process. “Problems still persist, we don’t know the cases registered in Punjab,” counsel Arshad Ahmed said, underlining the challenges faced in navigating the legal landscape surrounding Gandapur’s case.

The developments underscore the complexity of the legal proceedings and the importance of upholding the rule of law in ensuring justice for all parties involved.