Media Allowed To Visit Zaman Park To Contradict Punjab Govt Claims

LAHORE: PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib has said that the representatives of electronic and digital media has been allowed to visit the Zaman Park residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the media should examine the house itself and record it that there is no terrorist there.

‘Let them see with the eye of the camera that there is no terrorist inside Zaman Park.’

Habib accused Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of repeating the worst operation of the March 14 in Zaman Park.

He feared that the police would bring criminals along with it and show the media that they were arrested from the Zaman Park to misguide the nation and media.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir. “Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course.”

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.

The minister claimed multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. Earlier Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was informed that evidence of contact between miscreants and political leadership during the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore, has been found.

