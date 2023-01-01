Medical teams travel to Herat to aid victims

HERAT (TOLOnews): The acting minister of public health, Qalandar Ibad, said that in order to reach the victims of the earthquake in Herat, the ministry has deployed nearly 60 health teams including women, in the affected areas. Ibad asked the humanitarian organizations to cooperate in creating shelters for the victims of the Herat earthquake to face the winter season.

“There are ambulances with us, and in every team of doctors, there are nurses and midwives who provide services for women,” Ibad noted. The acting Minister of Public Health added that a commission has been created by the Islamic Emirate Prime Minister to assess the damages and needs of those who have been affected by the earthquakes in Herat province.

“These people will live under the tents for a month. After a month, it may be difficult for them to live under the tents. We, all our organs and the commission created, is trying to solve the problem of shelter and the construction of houses,” Qalandar Ibad said. “We need cooperation for the nutrition sector for the well-being of the people and for the mothers and children, and we need clean water to prevent infectious illnesses and protect people from these diseases,” the acting minister of public health said.

Although five days have passed since the first earthquake in Herat, another strong earthquake shook part of western Afghanistan today (Wednesday) morning after an earlier quake killed more than 2,000 and flattened whole villages. In the meantime, the ministry of pubic health pledged the ministry’s complete readiness for providing medical services for the residents of Herat.