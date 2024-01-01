Mike Tyson to star in superhero movie ‘Bunny Man’

Monitoring Desk

Los Angeles: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson announced on Monday that he is going to star in a superhero film, titled ‘Bunny Man’.

During a press conference Tyson addressed in the Italian city of Turin, he was flanked by writer Enrico Remmert and producer Andrea Lervolino. They further revealed that the whole movie will be shot in Turin.

According to the synopsis, ‘Bunny Man’ is about a multimillionaire superhero who fights with the evil forces while wearing a rabbit mask on his face. His motivation stems from his desire to exact revenge for his sister, who committed suicide in a violent incident, the photos of which ended up on the internet.

“We are giving a unique type of experience to the audience by redefining the boundaries of creativity in cinematography,” stated Lervolino, the producer. He further said that “95% of the movie will be shot on a virtual set and we are quite excited to embark on this innovative project”.

The producer also expressed that the team felt proud that a legend like Mike Tyson was part of their cast, and would make the ‘Bunny Man’ character more special for the audience.

Previously, Mike Tyson made appearances in movies like ‘The Hangover’ and ‘Hangover part 2’.