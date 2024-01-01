Mithun’s son gives health update after brain stroke

Monitoring Desk

Kolkata: Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty’s son shared an update on his health, a day after he was hospitalized in Kolkata, following a brain stroke.

Speaking to a local media outlet of the country on Monday, the veteran’s family, including his wife, former actor Yogeeta Bali, and their son, Mimoh Chakraborty, shared an update on his health, following his hospitalization.

Bali confirmed, “He’s absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up. Now it’s totally under control.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Jimmy’ actor added, “Dad is a hundred per cent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level check-up. He is super-fine now and he is being discharged from the hospital today.”

Hours earlier, the hospital officials also confirmed that the veteran had been recuperating well, and ‘is fully conscious and quite stable’. The staff also said that Chakraborty will undergo certain investigations before his discharge.

Pertinent to note here that veteran film actor Mithun Chakraborty, 73, was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata, India after he complained about chest pain on Saturday morning.

In an official statement, the hospital said that the veteran was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain when he was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs.

“Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist,” the statement read.