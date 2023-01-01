Ministry: Agricultural complexes to be built in four national zones

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) officials said the ministry will establish agricultural complexes in four zones of the country.

Fazl Bari Fazli, Deputy Minister of MAIL said that eighty percent of the country’s citizens are engaged in agriculture.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock plans to establish large agricultural complexes in the areas of Jalalabad, Herat, Qoshtipa, in the south of Helmand, and Kandahar,” Fazli stated.

The Qoshtipa Canal project has progressed by 40%, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the head of the prime minister’s office asked businesspeople to work for the growth of the country’s economy and said the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting businessmen and investors.

“The Islamic Emirate collaborates with every businessperson and institution that invests in Afghanistan or establishes a company,” said Abdul Wase, head of the PM’s Office. “We want Afghanistan to be connected to the rest of the world, therefore we’re planning to offer eight hours of cargo services with no weight restrictions, regardless of the size of the cargo. We have a huge plane and we don’t have any problem with transfer,” said Adil Baig, the representative of Mofid Group.

This come as the first air cargo company started operating in Kabul on Saturday, 23 Saur (solar calendar).