FP asks US about holding Jirga on women education in Afghanistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The Frontier Post (FP) asked the US State Department Deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel about holding a Jirga on women education just like the US did after 911, with regard to forming a government in Afghanistan, which later led to appointment of Hamid Karzai as president.



The Frontier Post reminded the spokesperson that the present administration in the US has forgotten about the basic right of women in Afghanistan to get education and that traditional form of negotiation in Afghan culture “Jirga” has not been tried by the Biden administration.

Mr Patel replied by saying that the US support for the people of Afghanistan is unwavering and US is still the single largest humanitarian aid provider in Afghanistan.

Mr Patel said that “we do not see how Afghanistan can move forward if half of their population is left behind.”

The Frontier Post asked again why not use their (Afghans) own transition to convince the Taliban leadership about the importance of women education and why not things like online education was introduced for the women of Afghanistan.

Mr Patel replied by saying that there is no programme to announce about online education for women in Afghanistan and that the US is working with several reputed NGO’s and organization to make sure that the US provided funds reaches to the people of Afghanistan.