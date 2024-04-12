Mir Tariq Ali Talpur visited ANF headquarters

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The minister of social welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, Secretary social welfare, Sajid Jamal Abro, and DG social welfare, Mr. Nisar Shaikh, visited the ANF headquarters in Karachi and met Brig Umar Farooq, Regional Director of ANF Sindh, to discuss the issue of narcotics control.

They then visited the Benazeer Shaheed ANF Model Addiction Treatment Rehabilitation and Reintegration Center (Drug Rehabilitation Center) in Malir. The project director, Lt. Col. (R) Parvez Hussain, gave an overview of the hospital’s project.

The Honourable Minister expressed their gratitude for the ANF’s efforts and its large contribution and service to the community. He expressed his desire to expand the hospital’s capacity in the central region of Sindh. During visit, 93 drug addicts patients were admitted in the Center.