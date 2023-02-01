Mitchell Starc emerges most expensive player ever of IPL

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: In a nail-biting showdown at the IPL Auctions 2024, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc emerged as the ultimate game-changer, smashing all previous records to become the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The highly anticipated event saw a dramatic tug-of-war between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, culminating in a jaw-dropping 24.75 crore deal.

The intense bidding war took an unexpected turn when Gujarat Titans, initially in the lead, opted to step back, allowing Kolkata Knight Riders to snatch Starc from their grasp. The Australian pacer’s astronomical price tag surpassed that of his compatriot and teammate, Pat Cummins, who had set a new record earlier in the auction.

Pat Cummins, fresh from leading Australia to their sixth 50-over World Cup title, had created waves as Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for a staggering 20.5 crore. The all-rounder’s remarkable payday came after a fierce battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings.

The two Australian stars, Cummins and Starc, stole the spotlight at the IPL Auctions, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Cummins, known for his exceptional leadership and stellar performances, quickly became the most sought-after player, only to be overshadowed later by Starc’s historic deal with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Starc’s return to KKR after five years adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming season. Despite missing the 2018 season due to injury, the Australian pacer is set to join forces with heavyweights like Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Sunil Narine.

In a strategic move, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of Travis Head, Cummins’ compatriot and a standout performer in the World Cup semi-final and final. Head’s acquisition for 6.80 crore adds firepower to the Sunrisers’ lineup.

As the cricket world eagerly anticipates the IPL 2024 season, the headlines are dominated by Mitchell Starc’s unprecedented contract, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling edition of the world’s premier T20 league.