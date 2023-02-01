Govt announce winter vacations for schools in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially declared winter vacations for all educational institutions across the region.

The announcement, made on Tuesday by the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), outlines specific details for schools and colleges in both the summer zone (plain areas) and the winter zone (mountainous areas).

For institutions located in the summer zone, encompassing the plain areas, a brief closure is scheduled from December 23 to December 31.

However, in the winter zone, where the terrain becomes more challenging due to harsh weather conditions, schools will experience an extended closure. Academic activities for these institutions are set to resume on February 29, 2024, allowing an ample period for students and staff to navigate the severe winter weather.

The mountainous areas of KP, as well as Balochistan, will observe an even more prolonged hiatus, with all educational institutions shutting their doors for an extensive 2.5-month winter vacation.