Mob vandalises several churches, homes in Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations

LAHORE: Multiple churches were attacked on Wednesday in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

Media reports stated that a mob of over 100 people stormed a local Christian neighbourhood in Jaranwala and set ablaze at least one church, the Salvation Army Church, one of the oldest in the area. The United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in Isa Nagri were also reportedly ransacked.

Locals accused the police of standing by as spectators as hundreds of people, armed with sticks and batons, vandalised the churches besides ransacking and even burning homes in the residential area.

As panic spread in the area, traders shut down shops and a strike was called. The situation remained tense despite policemen led by the Jaranwala SP being present on site. The mob also blocked the area surrounding Cinema Chowk.

The police attempted to give assurances of action against the blasphemy accused but the mob remained adamant that they would hang the accused themselves.

The mob was reportedly incited using loudspeakers of mosques in the area over reports of alleged desecration of religious scriptures by three Christians, suggested videos and messages posted on social media by people of the area.

An FIR was lodged against the persons accused of blasphemy under Sections 295B [pertaining to the desecration of the Holy Quran] and 295C [use of derogatory remarks…in respect of the Holy Prophet] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police have yet to take action against the mob that caused panic and terror in the area besides damaging private property.

In a statement made on social media, the president Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad called for justice.

“A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran. We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, other users from different walks of life called on the Punjab government to take action against the mob, which reportedly chanted slogans in support of a far-right religio-political party as it resorted to violence against a neighbourhood housing over 500 Christian families.

“We as Pakistani can’t allow the madness happening in Jaranwala. The Punjab government should enforce its full might to protect the Christian churches and homes. We have a responsibility toward the minorities in our country, and we couldn’t let the crisis worsen any further! [sic],” wrote Senator Sarfraz Bugti on X.

Condemning the mob violence, former senator Afrasiab Khattak said, “Pakistani state has failed to provide security to the worship places of people who follow religions other than Islam. Impunity to the crimes committed in the name of religion has emboldened extremists and terrorists. Bring the culprits to book”.

“Where are the voices for this atrocity and this shameful disrespect of the Christian Community of Pakistan,” asked actor and activist Nadia Jamil. “These people are what give Pakistan a bad name! They should be locked up for good!”

Journalist Asad Ali Toor shared a copy of the FIR registered against those accused of blasphemy and called attention to the lack of action against the Muslim majority mob.

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the “dastardly attack” on churches in Jaranwala. “Extremism and hatred nullify the fundamental principles of Islam,” he wrote.

The National Commission of Human Rights also condemned the mob attack and expressed concern over the rising number of such cases.

“NCHR team has gone to the site. Govt must take strong action against perpetrators & ensure writ of law,” said the federal body.

