MOL in world-first crane conversion to hydrogen power

By: Sam Chambers

TOKYO: Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is converting the engine of a rubber-tired gantry crane at a terminal it controls in Kobe from diesel to hydrogen in a world first.

MOL will receive government funding to help with the demonstration project at Kobe International Container Terminal.

“In Japan’s ports and waterfront areas, the development of carbon neutral ports is being pursued to upgrade port functions for decarbonization and to improve the environment for the adoption of hydrogen and other clean alternative fuels,” MOL stated in a release.

Japan’s Basic Hydrogen Strategy identifies hydrogen as the alternative to fossil fuels as it targets decarbonisation. In the strategy Japan commits to a target of 3m tons a year of hydrogen by 2030, 12m tons a year by 2040, and 20m tons a year by 2050.