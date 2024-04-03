More than 100,000 Russians signed contracts to join armed forces in 2024: Ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) : More than 100,000 people have enlisted for military service under contract in the Russian armed forces this year, the defense ministry said in a statement.



It said that over the last week, most of those enlisting said they wanted to avenge the victims of the March 22 concert hall shooting near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.



ISIS claimed responsibility but Russia says the perpetrators were linked to Ukraine, something Kyiv has repeatedly denied.

“During interviews conducted over the past week at selection points in Russian cities, most candidates indicated the desire to avenge those killed in the tragedy that occurred on March 22, 2024 in the Moscow region as the main motive for concluding a contract,” the ministry said.

Russia is relying on a steady stream of new recruits to the armed forces in order to wage the war in Ukraine, now well into its third year.



President Vladimir Putin ordered an unpopular draft of 300,000 men in September 2022 but has said there is no need for another compulsory mobilization because the numbers signing voluntary contracts are so strong.



Posters across Russian cities extol the soldiers fighting in Ukraine as patriots and heroes, and many of those signing up are attracted by salaries far higher than they can earn as civilians.



Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has been slowly advancing in the past two months after a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year failed to make significant gains.



Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last month that Moscow would bolster its military by adding two new armies and 30 new formations by the end of this year.