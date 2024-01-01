More than 150 rescued from floods in eastern Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters): Australian authorities on Saturday said 152 people had been rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rains sparked warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

Authorities said 72 rescues were carried out in state capital Sydney, Australia’s largest city, where there was dangerous flooding in several low-lying suburbs.

Some 15 emergency evacuation orders were in place statewide, said New South Wales State Emergency Service, which had fielded 4,128 calls for help in the 24 hours to 0500 local time.

“Flood levels in some of the rivers particularly in western Sydney are continuing to rise,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a televised media conference.

Torrential rains pummelled Australia’s southeast on Friday, dumping almost a month’s worth of rainfall on Sydney and prompting warnings for people to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors.

Sydney received 111 mm (4.4 inches) of rainfall over the 24 hours to Friday morning, data from the nation’s weather forecaster showed, just shy of mean rainfall of 121.5 mm for the month of April.