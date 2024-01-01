More than 96,000 Afghans returned

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has told TOLOnews that more than 96,000 migrants have been returned to the country from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey in the course of one month.

The ministry added that assistance has been provided for all returnees.

“In the month of Dalw, 96,490 migrants came from Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey. We have committees, at the borders they are given travel allowances, food and non-food assistance, and winter clothes, and they are transferred to their original provinces [states]. Each family is given ten thousand in cash assistance,” said Abdul Rahman Rashid, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

Simultaneously, some of the returned migrants to the country are asking the Islamic Emirate to create job opportunities for them.

Payinda, who has been returned to the country with his seven-member family from Pakistan, spoke about the difficulties of migration.

“They would take money from us. We couldn’t even freely move around or go to the doctor, that’s why we came to Afghanistan,” he said.

The conflicts of the past years in the country have forced millions to leave the country.

“They took my husband, and later my husband called to say that he had been imprisoned, after four days I went and said give us three days, we will leave from here,” said Nazanin, one of the returnees’ form Iran.

“The government should provide job opportunities so that no one goes back to Iran again and all of us can progress our lives in our homeland,” said Khairudin a returnee.

Based on the statistics from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, since the beginning of the current solar year, more than one and a half million migrants have been returned to the country from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.