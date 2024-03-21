Moscow says India’s Modi has open invitation to visit Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters): The Kremlin said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an open invitation to visit Russia and that a meeting with Putin would take place, though details were still to be worked out.

New Delhi, which has traditionally had close economic and defense ties with Moscow, has so far refused to criticize Russia for the February 2022 invasion, instead stepping up purchases of Russian oil to record levels

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, will visit India next week as Kyiv looks to build support for its peace plan, two Indian officials aware of the matter said, the first visit by a top Ukrainian leader since Russia’s invasion over two years ago.

Kuleba’s visit comes at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, after a telephone call between the leaders of the two nations at the beginning of the year, said one of the officials.