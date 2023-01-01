Mosquito nets, hygiene kits to combat dengue outbreak handed over to relief department

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: The Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department Khyber PAKHTUNKHWA, Abdul Basit has expressed his profound appreciation for the invaluable support and coordinated efforts of Médecins du Monde (MDM) in anticipation of a potential Dengue outbreak in the province.

Speaking at a special event held at the PDMA Humanitarian Response Facility Jalozai, Secretary Abdul Basit commended MDM for actively raising awareness across the province. MDM has generously donated a total of 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 hygiene kits to the Relief Department as per the Provincial Dengue Action plan 2023.

These essential supplies will play a critical role in safeguarding public health, said spokesman of the KP PDMA. Mr Basit emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts between government departments and international organizations like MDM in effectively addressing public health challenges. He further acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of MDM in providing timely support and conducting mass awareness campaigns.

The donated mosquito nets and hygiene kits will be strategically distributed to high-risk areas identified by the Relief Department. The distribution will be carried out by the attached bodies, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, with the aim of reducing Dengue transmission and promoting proper hygiene practices among residents.

MDM has consistently been at the forefront of humanitarian initiatives. Their contribution to the fight against Dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marks another significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to combat infectious diseases and improve global health.