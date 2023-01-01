WB delegation meets Sharjeel

F.P. Report

Karachi: The World Bank delegation met with the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the Archives Complex in Karachi.

Later, the World Bank delegation also attended a review meeting chaired by Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon regarding the Yellow Line BRT project.

Secretary Transport Salim Rajput, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Senior Transport Specialist Hassan Zaidi, Transport Specialist Bilal Paracha, World Bank Task Team Leader Lincoln Flor, Practice Manager Jen Jungeun Oh, and Program Leader Infrastructure Teuta Kacaniku were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the challenges faced by the Yellow Line BRT project and explored potential solutions to address those issues. In the meeting, Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed his strong desire to expedite the completion of public transport-related projects. He emphasized the importance of timely execution to ensure the efficient delivery of services to the public.

During the meeting, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated his intention to initiate BRT projects across the province, aiming to provide improved, cost-effective, and comfortable travel facilities to the people. Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that there is a growing demand from the residents of all districts in Sindh to establish a service similar to the People’s Bus Service, the Sindh Government plans to procure additional vehicles to enhance the public transportation facilities and cater to the needs of the people.