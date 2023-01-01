Muhammad Rizwan dedicates match-winning performance to Palestinians

HYDERABAD (NNI): In a crucial match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Muhammad Rizwan, a star wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, not only played brilliantly but also showed compassion and unity.

He dedicated Pakistan’s victory to the Palestinians in Gaza, who are going through tough times. Rizwan shared this message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This win is for our brothers and sisters in Gaza.” This gesture was widely appreciated, showing how sports can support important causes.

Rizwan, in his dedication, didn’t forget to acknowledge the valuable contributions of his fellow teammates, Abdullah Shafiq and Hasan Ali, for their hard work. They made difficult matches look easy, and their teamwork is a great example of unity.

“Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.” He wrote.

In addition to the dedication to Palestine Rizwan also thanked the people of Hyderabad saying, “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

This shows how sports can bring people together.

Over 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, as heavy Israeli bombardments from the air, land and sea continue to hit the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations said.