Mujahid participates at Defense Ministers meeting in Qatar

QATAR (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, during his visit to Qatar met with the country’s Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Defense Ministry.

This meeting took place in the presence of defense ministers from several other countries.

The acting Minister of Defense and the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate, Fasihuddin Fetrat, traveled on an official visit to Qatar.

Suhail Shaheen said that the acting Defense Minister, in addition to attending the (DIMDEX 2024) exhibition, will meet and converse with Qatari officials and representatives of some other countries invited to the exhibition.

“Mujahid will participate in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) and will also discuss various topics with high-ranking Qatari officials and representatives from other countries participating in the exhibition,” said Shaheen.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that Qatar has always defended Afghanistan’s stance in every situation and is a reliable country for the interim government.

“Qatar has always defended Afghanistan’s position and explained the reality of Afghanistan at different times, even before we formally started negotiations with the opposing side. Overall, we can say that Qatar is a trustworthy country for us,” Mujahid told TOLOnews.

Some political analysts said that Qatar is one of the supporters of the Islamic Emirate, and the visit of the acting Minister of Defense to Qatar and his meeting with Qatari officials is significant.

“Qatar has acted as a mediator in the negotiations over the past several years; however, it has been more than mediator to the American side,” said Rashid Qutbzada, an international relations analyst.

Earlier, the acting Defense Minister had visited Qatar in 1401 (solar year).

Qatar has not officially recognized the Islamic Emirate but maintains diplomatic relations with the interim Afghan government, and the Islamic Emirate’s political office has been active in Doha for years.