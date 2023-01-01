Musical instruments collected torched

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue says it officials burned down musical instruments they had collected in Kabul and other provinces during the past few months.

The ministry wrote on its Twitter page that the instruments used to promote music and ‘immorality’ were destroyed on Thursday.

“These instruments were collected from immorality programs in Kabul city and some provinces in the past few months.”

The ministry said the items misled the youth and caused social deterioration and were destroyed according to Sharia.

The Ministry of Vice and Virtue did not provide more details about the musical instruments, but the pictures show drums, cassettes, harmoniums and other items were set afire.