Muslim leaders must act against Israel for war crimes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A prominent civil society member and politician Sardar Waqar Shahzad advocate condemned Israeli brutality of innocent Palestinians and said that the killing of civilian isn’t tolerable to the Muslim world, on Thursday.

This he said during his speech at Palestine’s Embassy and added that Muslim leaders across the world need to seriously and with humane thinking go to a long-lasting and sustainable solution to the issue. Enough is Enough.

We can’t see the sufferings of Palestinians being repeated in every generation since the birth of the illegitimate occupied fascist regime of Israel. Can someone in the Muslim leadership, show the courage to express the true feelings of their Muslim populations? The war must immediately be stopped, condemning, passing resolutions and talking is not the solution to such problems.