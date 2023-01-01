Myleene Klass looks stunning in blue floral dress

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Myleene Klass stunned onlookers with her gorgeous appearance as she stepped out at the Liberty London store on Friday.

The radio presenter, 45, looked stunning in a light blue mini dress with intricate patterned detail and short puffed sleeves.

The garment also featured a square neckline while Myleene added to her look with an eye-catching gold necklace.

Putting on a leggy display, Myleene completed her look for the outing with a pair of brown sandals.

Earlier in the day, Myleene proved once again she is the queen of boho chic as she stepped out in London sporting a gorgeous summer dress.

It comes after Myleene spoke about one of her unforgettable I’m A Celebrity fashion moments on Sunday.