NA to discuss flour crisis, Sindh IG matter in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) is all set to meet today (Thursday) to discuss flour crisis, Sindh Inspector General (IG) matter along with other issues.

According to details, the session will start at 4:00pm.

It is to be mentioned here that the production orders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafiqu and Ahsan Iqbal have been issued.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah will also attend the session.