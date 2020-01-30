Four luxuries vehicles of NJHPP illegally used by govt officials

Abdullah Malik

ISLAMABAD: The billion worth Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project (NJHPP) surfaced in news due to corrupt practices and losses to the national exchequer following corrupt practices a new scam surfaced in the said project of 4 influential government officials using luxurious vehicles purchased for the project a reliable source reveled to The Frontier Post.

A credible source in Ministry of Water resources told that luxurious vehicles and laptops were purchased for the project site in Muzaffarabad but not only vehicles as well these million worth laptops these days are not present in the site and gifted by the project officials to their friends and relatives.

The source said that 4 officials are using luxurious vehicles of the NJHPP these days including Major (R) Tariq Staff officer to Chairman WAPDA, Major (R) Faisal Staff officer to Federal Minister Water Resource Faisal Vawda, Joint Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Mehar Ali Shah and Sardaraz Khan additional DG WAPDA.

Another source in the NJHPP told Frontier Post that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station is located in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad area, and has an installed capacity of 969MW. He added that in 2007, a Chinese consortium, Gezhouba Group and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation, were offered a contract to construct the dam and power station. The cost of the project has since gone up by Rs 96 billion, from Rs 404.321 billion to Rs 500.343 billion, due to delaying tactics and negligence on part of the management.

He added that not only vehicles and laptops of the project were distributed in officials and relatives but a scandal of fuel corruption of 20 million also surfaced in the project for which inquiry has been formed and soon a report will be presented to media.

The NJHPP CFO Hamid Mahmood rejects these claims and added that no official vehicles of the project handed over to officials out of project.

The source added that land Cruiser V-8 vehicles distributed among the top officials of WAPDA & Ministry of water resources because the current CFO Hamid Mahmmod is illegally using portfolio of the project because not only his term expired as well the Board of Director (BOD) opposed the presence of the current CFO of the NJHPP due to illegal hiring on the post.

Major (R) Faisal, Mehar Ali Shah and Sardaraz Khan responded and reject these claims and told that no single individual is using vehicles of the NJHPP and these information are incorrect.

Although Major (R) Tariq Staff officer to Federal Minister Faisal Vawda didn’t respond of text messages and calls despite repeated attempts.

The Ministry of Water Resource PRO Irfan Hur vowed for official version but he didn’t respond on the matter.