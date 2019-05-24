NAB challenges removal of Shehbaz’s name from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed an appeal the Supreme Court, challenging the removal of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), on Friday.

According to details, the corruption watchdog filed an appeal in the top court, assailing a Lahore High Court ruling that had directed the federal authorities to remove the Shehbaz’s name from the ECL.

NAB stated in its appeal that the high court’s verdict against restrictions on Shehbaz’s travelling abroad is incorrect as it doesn’t mention what fundamental rights of the respondent were infringed by his name being on the ECL.

It alleged the PML-N president is trying to unnecessarily influence its investigation into cases against him.

NAB apprehended that Shehbaz will either flee abroad or go into hiding, adding his absence will also halt investigation into cases against him. It said his son Salman Shehbaz, who has been named co-accused in a case, has already been on the run.

The appellant pleaded that the high court’s verdict be set aside and the opposition leader’s name be placed on the ECL.

Former CM Punjab had traveled to London last month to see his daughter-in-law and ailing grand daughter who was suffering from heart complications.