NAB forwards inquiry against Sharjeel Memon to Islamabad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday completed an inquiry against former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and forwarded it to NAB headquarters in Islamabad.

NAB spokesperson said that further investigation will be commenced after formal permission of the chairman Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-corruption watchdog had initiated inquiry against the former provincial minister over alleged corruption by awarding government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ by abusing his powers, causing loss of more than Rs five billion to the national exchequer.

Sharjeel Memon, along with 11 other accused had been indicted in a graft case pertaining to corruption of Rs 5.76 billion in the Sindh Information Department on February 15 last year.

The former minister had been arrested by a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on October 23 after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail plea.

The NAB Sindh chapter also sought permission to file corruption reference against Sindh Provincial Cooperation Department officers.

The spokesperson added that investigation on other irregularities and illegal auctions were also completed against the officers and a reference will be filed against approval of the NAB chairman.