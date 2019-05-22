Nandipur power case: Court to announce its verdict on Babar Awan’s acquittal plea today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court will announce its verdict on an acquittal plea filed by the PTI leader Babar Awan in the Nandipur Power Project reference, on Tuesday (today).

The verdict will be pronounced by the AC Judge Arshad Malik, while lawyers of other accused in the reference have been asked to present their arguments on their acquittal today.

Earlier on May 6, the court had again deferred the pronouncement of a verdict Babar Awan’s acquittal plea in the reference.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik was due to announce the verdict, after it was previously deferred on April 30, however, the announcement of judgment was delayed due to the judge’s absence.

It may be noted that, the court had reserved its ruling in the case on April 26.

The National Accountability Bureau in the reference, contended that the Nandipur Power Project project had faced a delay of two years, one month and 15 days, resulting in a loss of Rs 27.3 billion to the national exchequer.

The power plant project, located in Gujranwala district of Punjab, could not be completed and operated on time because the accused, Babar Awan failed to issue legal opinions.

The Nandipur Power Project was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in December 2007 at a cost of 329 million dollars.