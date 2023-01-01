Nangarhar youths collect 8 million Afghanis for earthquake victims

HERAT (Agencies): After the deadly earthquakes in Herat province, the process of collecting aid for the earthquake victims began in many provinces of the country, and in Nangarhar, this process was started by young volunteers.

After the three-day campaign, these young people have managed to collect eight million Afghanis in cash, as well as some clothes and food. “Fortunately, four million cash donations were made by the merchants of Nangarhar province, and with the cooperation and help of young people, nearly another four million Afghanis have been collected, and donations have been collected from the districts also,” said Noor Mohammad Hanif, director of information and culture in Nangarhar province.

A number of the young Nangarhari volunteers called on the government authorities to distribute the aid to the Herat earthquake victims in a transparent manner. “Whenever natural disasters happen to our people and they need our help, we should not hesitate to provide any kind of help,” said Sami, a resident of Nangarhar province.

“Everyone has helped as much as they can in this campaign, even the children who work on the streets and earn a hundred or two hundred afghanis a day have helped, women have also participated in this campaign,” said Zakirullah, a resident of Nangarhar province.

Officials of the Nangarhar Information and Culture Directorate assured of the transparent distribution of the aid with a regular mechanism. “We appreciate all those who have helped the earthquake victims from inside and outside the country, especially the youth of Nangarhar who worked hard for this campaign,” said Noor Mohammad Hanif, the director of information and culture in Nangarhar province. The impact of the disaster in Herat province is very big, so the victims need greater help because they have lost all their belongings.