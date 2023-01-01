US provides $12 million aid to Herat earthquake victims

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United States of America has allocated $12 million in humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims in Herat. On Thursday, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that it has allocated $12 million in immediate humanitarian assistance for the earthquake victims in western Afghanistan.

“In response to the magnitude 6.3 earthquakes that struck northwestern Afghanistan on October 7 and October 11, the United States, through the USAID, is providing $12 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of the affected people. The devastating earthquakes have resulted in at least 1,295 deaths and injury to at least 1,800 people, according to the United Nations, and compound the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis,” according to a statement released by reliefweb.

On the other hand, Thomas West, the Special Representative of the United States for Afghanistan, said on his social media platform X that the United States is providing $12 million in immediate humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Western Afghanistan. West added that this assistance will include essential resources such as clean drinking water, emergency shelter kits, cooking equipment, water storage, and blankets for the earthquake victims.

The Special Representative of the United States for Afghanistan expressed sympathy for the earthquake victims and emphasized that the United States stands firmly with the people of Afghanistan to help them through this crisis. This comes as the global food program has referred to the recent earthquakes in Herat as a “disaster on top of disaster in Afghanistan” and has called on the international community to assist the earthquake victims.

World Food Programme (WFP) reported that the earthquake-affected individuals in Herat are going hungry and spending the night in ruins. Simultaneously, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also wrote on the X network that increasing aid to the earthquake victims in Herat is essential.

He stated that these two powerful earthquakes have shaken the vulnerable western region of Afghanistan into a very fragile situation, leading to destruction and loss of life.