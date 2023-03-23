Nation awaiting strict action: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Power Division to hold a departmental action after the findings of an inquiry report held responsible the ‘human and technical error’ for the countrywide power breakdown of January 23.

The prime minister gave the order as the inquiry report of the massive power breakdown was presented in the cabinet meeting. Chairing the meeting, PM Sharif said the nation was awaiting strict action against those responsible for the incident that left the country in a power blackout for several hours.

The inquiry report also said that an abnormal increase in the frequency of the alternate current line tripped the automatic security system of power plants. It also said that the Kot Addu power plant had the facility of ‘black start’, however due to expiry of the contract of the plant, it could not be made operational. Black Start is the procedure to recover from a total or partial shutdown of the transmission system which has caused an extensive loss of supplies.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to line the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). The federal cabinet was proposed that a special police force be deployed in areas with 60 percent and more line losses. The prime minister directed to constitute a special cabinet committee to finalize a strategy to end line losses, theft of electricity and solarization of tube wells.