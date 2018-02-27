National Kabaddi Championship gets into action

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The 40th National Kabaddi Championship will explode into action here at cycling velodrome, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, tomorrow (Wednesday).

Neighboring Iranian Kabaddi team will also take part in the 5-day National premier kabaddi activity being held with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP), said Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Vice-President Iranian Kabaddi Federation Majid Bahrami, PKF Vice-President Ramzan Ghumman, sponsor of the event, Muhammad Mubeen and members of Iranian kabaddi team and Deputy Director,SBP, Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab has completed all the arrangements for the National Kabaddi Championship. “Kabaddi is our traditional game and Sports Board Punjab will continue to extend every kind of cooperation for the promotion of kabaddi,” he added. Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti said Pakistan has cordial relations with Iran and the visit of their kabaddi team will be very beneficial for Pakistan players.

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar and Vice-President Ramzan Ghumman lauded the role of SBP under the leadership of Secretary Sports Muhammad Aamir Jan for the growth of sports in the Punjab province. “Secretary Sports Muhammad Aamir Jan has established top class sports infrastructure across the province which highly appreciable,” they maintained.

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar said that the teams from eight affiliated departments, four provinces and Islamabad will vie for top honours in the mega event. “Iranian kabaddi team is also participating in the championship on our invitation. The guest team will play only exhibition matches and they will be given medals separately. Iranian kabaddi team will play its first match against Punjab team on Feb 28,” he elaborated.

Vice-President Iranian Kabaddi Federation Majid Bahrami, on this occasion, said: “Pakistan is our second home. We learn our kabaddi from Pakistan and our players will improve their kabaddi skills after this tour,” he explained. “Pakistan people are very sincere and sports loving. Punjab govt has made excellent security and other arrangements during our stay in Pakistan,” Vice-President Iranian Kabaddi Federation Majid Bahrami further stated.

Advertisements