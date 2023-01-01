Nawaz Sharif will face law on return: Rana Tanveer

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has said Nawaz Sharif’s return to the homeland on October 21 is irreversible.

Former federal minister was talking to media in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

He said the PML-N workers and people would accord a historic welcome to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the whole nation was waiting for his return.

Nawaz Sharif always respected the courts, constitution, and the rule of law, and after his return he would face the law and the courts, Rana Tanveer said adding that the cases against the PML-N supremo were bogus and politically motivated. “Hope the courts will do justice to him,” he said.

Rana Tanveer heralded that Nawaz Sharif was bringing the agenda of national prosperity.