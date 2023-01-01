Naqvi opens Ibn Sina Reading Room, cafeteria of KE Medical College University

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated Ibn Sina Reading Room and Cafeteria of King Edward Medical College University after upgrading.

Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet visited King Edward Medical College University and reviewed the facilities provided in the upgraded reading room and cafeteria of the university.

The caretaker chief minister went to the cafeteria kitchen and also observed the food preparation process.

Naqvi and the provincial ministers met the doctors present in the reading room and cafeteria and inquired about the facilities.

They thanked the chief minister for the upgradation of the cafeteria.

Talking to the doctors after the inauguration, the caretaker chief minister said the students should benefit from the reading room and the new cafeteria.

When he visited a few months ago, the condition of the cafeteria was so bad and the AC of the reading room was dusty and out of order.

“The reading room has been made no less than any international standard and now it is your responsibility to take care of it,” the caretaker CM told the students.

“I will be really happy when the entire Mayo Hospital is upgraded, I hope that the hospital will be upgraded by January 31.

The hospital administration will take the ownership of the upgradation work and the work will be done soon. I visit each floor and review the progress of the ongoing work.

The exterior of the hospital will also be madeupgraded . The required funds will be provided for the upgradation of the hospital “, he said.

Chief Minister Punjab further said there were no intensive care doctors in emergency and the governmnet was all set to hire the ICU doctors from home and abroad to meet the shortcoming, Naqvi said.