Nawaz to steer country out of crisis: Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Sunday Nawaz Sharif would restore Pakistan’s economy and end terrorism after his return to the country.

She headed a meeting of the PML-N’s youth volunteers and consultation regarding the reception of PML-N’s supremo. She lauded the enthusiasm of the youth volunteers. “On October 21, the people will prove that the leader is only Nawaz Sharif who is coming to take Pakistan out of crises due to his vision and passion to serve the country,” she highlighted.

“The reform of the system and the welfare of the people is the goal of Nawaz Sharif and he will save the people from inflation with the PML-N to start a new era of employment, peace and development for the youth and workers,” she maintained. On this occasion, the participants of the meeting said that they would warmly welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif on October 21, along with their children and families.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has kicked off a series of rallies in Lahore in connection with the preparations for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will address the participants in NA 123 Shahdara at 7 pm on Monday.

Rallies will also be held in the constituencies of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The power shows will be held NA-123, NA-124, NA-125, NA-127, NA-128, NA-128 and NA-136, say sources, adding that all rallies will be held between October 1-8. Earlier, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.