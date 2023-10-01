Joint Special Forces drills conducted

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II has been conducted among Special Forces of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan in Counter Terrorism domain. Two weeks long Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II commenced on 17 September 2023 in Barotha.

Corps Commander 11 Corps attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest along with Director General Military Training and General Officer Commanding Special Service Group. Besides the Exercising troops; officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. Special Forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism besides; identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.